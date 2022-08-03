Alexander Levine, a professor of physics and astronomy at the UCLA College, died July 8 after a nearly year-long struggle with cancer. He was 55.

Levine, who was also a professor chemistry and biochemistry and a member of the California NanoSystems Institute, was an accomplished and influential scientist who made contributions to the physics of biological systems. His work has led to advances in fundamental knowledge and to expanded options for the treatment of disease.

Born in Los Angeles and having grown up in Pacific Palisades, Levine joined the UCLA faculty 2005. Prior to that he was an assistant professor of physics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He performed postdoctoral work at Exxon Research and Engineering Co., University of Pennsylvania and UC Santa Barbara. He received his doctoral degree in physics from UCLA in 1996.

His research group studied a variety of problems in the field of soft condensed matter and biophysics. He also studied aspects of the statistical mechanics of neuronal networks, phase transitions in colloidal crystals, and even laser trapping of colloidal particles with more complex shapes.

“I was delighted when he rejoined UCLA as faculty, where his work on the application of continuum mechanics and hydrodynamics to biomaterials ranging in length from single proteins to biopolymer networks spanning tens of microns enriched our department. I am gutted by the loss of my colleague and former student,” said Robijn Bruisma, professor of physics who guided Levine’s doctoral research at UCLA.

Levine evoked admiration and deep affection from his students. He is particularly remembered for his wry and infectious sense of humor, his generosity, his wisdom, and his commitment to providing guidance and assistance in their professional development.

“His cheerfulness and enthusiasm were contagious,” said Tatiana Kuriabova, who studied with Levine for her doctoral degree at UCLA and is currently an assistant professor of physics at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. “It felt like he radiated waves of positive energy that made difficult physics problems look quite doable, and made the normally frustrating process of trial and error of analytic derivations become an exciting adventure.”

Said former student Valentin Slepukhin, who is a postdoctoral scholar at the Leipzig University: “Alex did not just talk with me about science. He cared about my well-being and my next career steps. I remember, being a young anxious doctoral student, I would worry before meetings with him, and, after the meeting, my mood always was uplifted because of his excellent sense of humor.”

Levine’s colleagues recalled his intellectual strength.

“Each and every equation he employed had to be beautiful, and was beautiful, and gave him — and those of us lucky enough to be in his midst — clear aesthetic pleasure and intellectual satisfaction. And all of this with an infectious smile on his face, and a picture-perfect blackboard full of equations, both of which will always be indelibly etched in my mind,” said William Gelbart, professor of chemistry and biochemistry.

“Alex’s ideas about network function of the nervous system were way ahead of their time, and I am optimistic they will be recognized as neuroscientists get a better understanding of how neural networks function in living brains,” said Jack Feldman, distinguished professor of neurobiology

Levine was also an indefatigable citizen of UCLA. Particularly noteworthy is the work that he did in spearheading the creation of the Center for Biological Physics.

“I had no doubt that as long as Alex was at the helm the center would be a going concern,” said Joseph Rudnick, professor of physics and former dean of the division of physical sciences in the UCLA College. “However, his contributions to the center surpassed all expectations. He threw himself into establishing it as a properly funded enterprise, succeeding at generating philanthropic support that now amounts to a substantial endowment. What he has done is altogether remarkable.”

Levine is survived by his wife Catherine Nameth and his son, Laszlo.