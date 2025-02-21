UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription.

UCLA’s Anderson School of Management estimated the total property and capital losses at between $95 billion and $164 billion and insured losses at $75 billion. Using an estimate of average home values in Pacific Palisades and Altadena based on ZIP codes, the UCLA researchers estimated real estate losses at just above $33 billion.

What this tariff war is really about | New York Times

(Guest essay by UCLA’s Kimberly Clausing) President Trump has relentlessly blamed foreign countries for much of what ails Americans. Trade imbalances, fentanyl overdoses and the economic struggles of working class Americans are all laid at the feet of foreign governments.

Because there does not appear to be clear statutory authority to transfer migrants to Guantánamo, Ahilan T. Arulanantham, an immigration law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, speculated that if there is litigation, the administration might claim that President Trump has inherent presidential power under the Constitution to send migrants there. (Arulanantham was also quoted in another New York Times story.)

Remembering urban planning professor Donald Shoup | NPR

Renowned urban planning Professor Donald Shoup died earlier this month. He was an emeritus professor at UCLA, and even if you’d never taken a class with him, you may have experience with a thing he studied — parking.

U.S. hospitals are on track for a crisis come 2032 that may lead to hundreds of thousands of additional deaths each year. This is the warning of a study by researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), who found that hospitals are not only fuller now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic — but are on track to exceed the critical threshold of 85 % hospital occupancy within just seven years. (UCLA’s Richard Leuchter was quoted. Also: KABC-TV.)

Though critics were quick to point fingers, in truth, municipal water systems were never designed to combat wildfires or urban conflagrations of this scale, says Gregory Pierce, research and co-executive director at the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation. “Nothing could have stopped these fires,” he told Sierra. (UCLA’s Alex Hall was also quoted.)

“If the red tape that we’re cutting also touches upon shortcuts that have to do with fire readiness and home hardening, then we will be doing these communities a great disservice,” said UCLA’s Edith De Guzman.

The antiviral pill Paxlovid does not significantly reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations in vaccinated older adults, according to new research by UCLA doctors. (UCLA’s Dr. John Mafi was quoted.)