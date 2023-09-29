It’s time for UCLA Volunteer Day, a UCLA tradition that has included more than 50,000 volunteers donating over 350,000 hours of service to the community during its 15-year history. Saturday morning, an anticipated 2,000 Bruins will participate in more than 40 volunteer projects across greater Los Angeles in the nation’s largest new-student volunteer event.

Media are invited to one of the largest projects, Volunteer Day’s annual Westwood Cleanup, where about 200 volunteers will pick up trash and beautify the neighborhood. This year’s cleanup will also recognize departing UCLA Chancellor Gene Block, who launched the event in 2009.

UCLA’s service to the community includes neighborhood and K–12 beautification projects, cleaning headstones at L.A. National Cemetery, serving food at shelters, giving blood, packing materials for science lessons at low-income schools, and more projects to help the unhoused, the food insecure, the environment and animals. The UCLA Volunteer Center hosts Los Angeles–based projects for new and returning students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members.

WHAT

15th UCLA Volunteer Day: volunteer.ucla.edu/day

Media are invited to the Westwood Cleanup. About 200 volunteers will beautify the neighborhood. Event begins with speeches, followed by a 5-minute walk to the volunteer site.

WHEN

9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

WHO

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block

UCLA Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Monroe Gorden Jr.

UCLA’s International Urban Sustainability Student Corps

About 200 volunteers

WHERE

UCLA’s De Neve Plaza, 351 Charles E. Young Dr. West, Los Angeles ( map

PARKING

RSVP for parking information

CONTACT/RSVP: