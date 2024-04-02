UCLA alumna and professional artist Lily Breeze (right) painting at the very first UCLA First Thursdays event in 2022. Breeze will be back in Westwood Village on April 4 for more live painting and to instruct students and community members in graffiti-style stenciling techniques.

“L.A. Vibes” will flow along Broxton Avenue and throughout Westwood Village on Thursday, April 4, during this month’s edition of UCLA First Thursdays, the monthly series connecting UCLA and the local community.

Roller skates will be provided for those who want to skate or roller-disco on the dance floor. Lily Breeze, a local artist and UCLA alumna, will paint a mural on site, as well as instruct students and community members on graffiti-style stenciling with markers and spray paint cans. The UCLA Skating Club and community roller-skating group the Skate Hunnies will provide skateboard demonstrations and performances throughout the evening.

UCLA Sustainability, Henna With Heart, Unravel at UCLA and Yoga With Heart will also be on hand offering resources for recycling, reuse and healthy living. Locally founded skateboard and surf company the Arbor Collective will be in attendance to raise awareness about communities immersed in these activities.

Those looking for a cool selfie can pose in front of a vintage Volkswagen bus and longboards.

T-shirt and button giveaways and more artmaking activities are all free and open to the public.

The event marks two years since the launch of UCLA First Thursdays, which has drawn approximately 50,000 people to monthly nighttime themed immersive experiences on Broxton Avenue and afternoon UCLA resource fairs at the Westwood Village Farmers Market.

UCLA First Thursdays aims to forge connections between the campus and its neighbors and to support the continued revitalization of Westwood Village after the long pandemic.

Thursday, April 4

7 to 10 p.m.: “ L.A. Vibes”–themed night festival with roller-skating, graffiti artmaking, skateboard demos, food and T-shirt giveaways

Outdoor roller rink in Westwood Village

Students, community members roller-skating

Roller-skating/disco performances

Skateboard demos

Yoga instruction

Henna art

Live graffiti mural painting by professional artist

Students learning graffiti-art stenciling techniques

Surf photo booth with VW van and surfboards

Food and ice cream trucks

Candy and T-shirt giveaways

Broxton Avenue in Westwood Village, Los Angeles (map)

Most regular-sized vehicles can park in UCLA Lot 36 on Kinross Avenue between Gayley and Veteran avenues. For media with larger media vehicles, please contact Elizabeth Kivowitz at 310-466-8769 or ekivowitz@stratcomm.ucla.edu, or Ron Mackovich-Rodriguez at 310-340-3911 or rmackovich@stratcomm.ucla.edu.