More than 60 policymakers, researchers and community leaders discuss solutions and share tools for positive change and action

MEDIA ADVISORY

The Asian American & Pacific Islander Policy Summit will convene leaders from across Los Angeles and California to break down silos between public policy, research and the community in the aftermath of COVID-19 and increasing hate crimes toward Asian Americans.

The UCLA Asian American Studies Center and UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs present the one-day summit in partnership with the California Asian American & Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus.

The program will feature in-depth conversations and pushes for collaboration across sectors around ethnic studies, combating hate, immigration, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander data, the economy and other timely topics. Speakers will share their visions to reimagine California and discuss solutions to establish more equitable institutions, policies, and systems, especially ones inclusive of Asian American and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities.

Findings and works from the 21 research and creative projects from the AAPI Policy Initiative will also be shared. The AAPI Policy Initiative was supported by a part of a $1.4 million allocation by the California Legislature in 2021 for COVID-19 recovery research and work to combat hate incidents.



For more information, visit the policy summit website and preview research from the AAPI Policy Initiative.

WHEN

8 a.m.–6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10

WHERE

UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center (map)

425 Westwood Plaza

Los Angeles, California 90095

WHO

California Attorney General Rob Bonta will deliver the lunch keynote address. Other speakers include:

Chair of the AAPI Legislative Caucus/California Assemblymember Evan Low

Vice-chair of the AAPI Legislative Caucus/California Assemblymember Mike Fong

Dr. Karen Umemoto, professor and director of the UCLA Asian American Studies Center

California Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi

Former California Sen. Dr. Richard Pan

Dr. Anastasia Loukaitou-Sideris , interim dean of the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs

Additional speakers and bios can be found on the summit website.

MEDIA CONTACT | PARKING

Melany De La Cruz-Viesca, deputy director of the UCLA Asian American Studies | melanyd@ucla.edu | 310-825-2974