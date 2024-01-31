An atmospheric river is bringing two big storms and potential flooding toward California — along with several live Q&As with UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain. Due to demand leading up to and during the storm, this will be the best way to reach Swain with questions. Links and times are below, and you can get a preview of his comments from his most recent weather analysis:

“I expect widespread rain (heavy at times, especially mountains) on Thursday. Roadway and small stream flooding is possible in SoCal with this first event as well (though probably not major flooding), and some isolated thunderstorms/heavy downpours are plausible as well.”

“Storm No 2, which will likely arrive on Sunday but may linger into Monday or even Tuesday, is still a little more uncertain but has a considerably higher ceiling in terms of rain (and wind) impacts–especially in Southern California. … It’s too early to be entirely certain, but the odds are moderately high and increasing that some portion of the CA coast between San Diego and Monterey Bay will experience a very heavy rain event.”

YouTube Office Hours with Daniel Swain:

(Recorded) Tuesday, Jan. 30

2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Topic: The first major storm, due Wednesday, and the flood risks posed by both it and what looks like a stronger and rainier storm on Sunday. Swain discussed the incoming atmospheric river, wind and flood risks and where along the West Coast the storm would likely hit.

Join Swain live on Friday and Sunday afternoon to ask your questions in the chat, or watch the recordings immediately after.

Friday, Feb. 2

10 a.m PT / 1 p.m. ET

Topic: The effects of the first warm storm, and the impending second and even stronger storm, anticipated Sunday. Swain will discuss what could be serious flood risk and wind issues.

Sunday, Feb. 4

10 a.m PT / 1 p.m. ET

Topic: The major storm – potentially in-progress during the Q&A – anticipated Sunday morning. Swain will cover wind and flood issues, and potentially discuss live radar.