UCLA First Thursdays is back on Broxton Avenue in Westwood Village Dec. 7 to kick off a season of giving and helping others.

From noon to 4 p.m. at the Westwood farmers market, UCLA will hand out information and collect donations for Casa Milagrosa, a refuge for the unhoused near MacArthur Park. Casa Milagrosa, run by Depaul USA, partners with the UCLA Mobile Health Clinic to bring much needed care to its visitors.

The “Let There Be Light”-themed evening event will include art-making, live poetry, giveaways and games. Save a Heart Foundation will offer coaching on the use of automated external defibrillators and CPR. The UCLA Pediatric AIDS Coalition will raise awareness and support for the disease and the annual Dance Marathon fundraiser.

Past daytime activities at the Westwood farmers market have included mentorship cafés, mindful awareness instruction, financial literacy coaching and live poetry. In the evening, themed block parties have featured space exploration, student art exhibitions, immersive experiences, live musical performances, cooking demonstrations and competitions as well as DJ music, dance lessons and food giveaways.

More than 53,000 people have experienced UCLA First Thursdays since the series was launched over a year ago — following the COVID-19 pandemic — to create joy and forge connections between the campus and Westwood.

UCLA First Thursdays are free and open to the public.

WHEN

Thursday, Dec. 7

Noon to 4 p.m.: Donation collection for Casa Milagrosa, a refuge for the unhoused in MacArthur Park.

7 to 10 p.m.: “Let There Be Light”-themed party, with art making, exhibit, live poetry, games, food and giveaways. CPR coaching with Zoll trainer device by Save a Heart Foundation and awareness building by Pediatric Aids Coalition UCLA student chapters.

VISUALS

Donation collecting for Casa Milagrosa

CPR and AED coaching by Zoll medical device

Pediatric AIDS awareness raising

Wintry lights, giveaways

Snowball toss

Live poetry

Musical performances

Food

Art-making

WHERE

Broxton Avenue in Westwood Village, Los Angeles (map)

PARKING

Most regular-sized vehicles can park in UCLA Lot 36 on Kinross Avenue between Gayley and Veteran avenues.