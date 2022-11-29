The power of First Thursdays, UCLA’s monthly block party that regularly draws upwards of 4,000 people, will be put to good use this Dec. 1, when students and community members will launch a donation drive for people who are unhoused.

DePaul USA Casa Milagrosa, a partner of the UCLA Volunteer Center, has put out a call for items in three categories: pantry needs (orange and apple juice, water, cups, utensils, peanut butter), snacks (chewy granola bars, juice boxes, fruit cups, Cheerios) and cleaning supplies (toilet paper, floor cleaner, trash bags). Check out the winter wish list for details.

The “Let There Be Light” winter-themed event will feature iceless skating for attendees, figure skating performances by two UCLA students (one of whom is part of Team USA), poetry-on-demand, and student jazz and classical music performances. And wear an ugly sweater for a giveaway.

UCLA First Thursdays connects the campus to Westwood and contributes to its ongoing revitalization.

WHEN

Thursday, Dec. 1

Noon to 4 p.m.: Donation drive for winter wish list items for DePaul USA Casa Milagrosa at weekly farmer’s market

7 to 10 p.m.: “Let There Be Light” winter-themed block party with figure skating performances, free iceless skating, DJ, student jazz and classical music performances, ugly sweaters, poetry-on-demand, food and giveaways

VISUALS

Student volunteers collecting donated food and cleaning supplies for unhoused people in Los Angeles during the farmers market

Students and community members iceless skating

Figure skating performances by two UCLA students, one of whom is part of Team USA

Students with ugly sweaters at photo booths

Student jazz and classical music groups

Poetry-on-demand

Food and T-shirt giveaways

WHERE

Broxton Avenue in Westwood Village, Los Angeles 90024 (map)

PARKING

Journalists should call or email the media contact for details. Most regular-sized vehicles can park in UCLA Lot 36 on Kinross Avenue between Gayley Avenue and Veteran Avenue.

MEDIA CONTACT