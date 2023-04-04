MEDIA CONTACT

On Thursday, April 6, from 7 to 10 p.m. on Broxton Avenue in Westwood Village, UCLA hosts “Arts Avenue,” the nighttime edition of First Thursdays (#UCLAfirstthursdays), the monthly series connecting the campus with the local Westwood community and businesses.

This week’s event will feature an immersive art installation by Refik Anadol, acclaimed digital media artist and UCLA alumnus from the School of the Arts and Architecture; pop-up art-making for all; music; live poetry from the Poetry Bureau in honor of National Poetry Month; face painting; and more.

Antonio Estrada (a.k.a. DJ $weaty Money) from UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music will set the musical vibe, weaving a traditional set with his original beats, skills earned through the music industry program at UCLA.

The street will come alive with creativity thanks to hands-on art-making opportunities for community members of all ages.

Thursday, April 6

Noon to 4 p.m.: It’s Earth Month. Visitors will learn to upcycle and boost their climate resilience at UCLA’s climate action booth at the weekly Westwood Village Farmers Market.

7 to 10 p.m.: Block party celebrating the arts at UCLA, art-making and the creative spark in us all.

7 to 8:30 p.m.: The Poetry Bureau will be accepting requests from attendees for personalized poems. Provide a few prompts, and UCLA student poets will work their magic on the spot. Presented by UCLA Center for the Art of Performance/Student Committee for the Arts.

8 p.m.: UCLA dance troupe Icarus Dance Company will perform.

Immersive digital art installation “Machine Simulations: Nature” by Refik Anadol

Hands-on creativity moment for the public with 8’ x 8’ coloring storybooks produced by UCLA student artists

Hammer Museum Art Lab collage-making

Live painting by an abstract artist, and a community abstract painting project

“Joy Doodles” public art project

Instagram-able photo moments

DJ music and dancing

A collection of UCLA student poets clacking on old-school typewriters

Modern dance performance from UCLA student performers

Images, graphics, videos, fact sheet

Broxton Avenue in Westwood Village, Los Angeles (map)

The UCLA First Thursdays series, which began in March 2022, aims to forge connections between the UCLA campus and its neighbors and to support the continued revitalization of Westwood Village. More than 35,000 people experienced UCLA First Thursdays in the last year.

Monthly events on Broxton Avenue involve daytime activities at the weekly Westwood Village Farmers Market and evening block parties with immersive activities, art, music, dance and food. First Thursdays are put on by UCLA Strategic Communications, in partnership with the Westwood Village Improvement Association.

Past daytime activities at the farmers market have included mentorship cafés, mindful awareness instruction, financial literacy coaching and live poetry. Evening themed block parties have featured space exploration, student art exhibitions, immersive experiences, live musical performances, cooking demonstrations and competitions, DJ music, dance lessons, and food giveaways, among other highlights.

The events are all free and open to the public.