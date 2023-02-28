Westwood Village tailgate to celebrate No. 4–ranked men’s basketball and NCAA champion women’s soccer teams; monthly series is helping bring students, business back to Westwood

UCLA Bruins are on a roll in college sports! And the fanfare will overflow into Westwood Village for the March edition of First Thursdays (#UCLAfirstthursdays), the monthly series connecting UCLA and the local community.

“Game On” will include nighttime tailgate-style games, wheelchair basketball, an appearance from UCLA’s NCAA champion women’s soccer players, and a livestream of the No. 4–ranked UCLA men’s basketball team versus Arizona State for fans to cheer about as they munch on hot dogs and popcorn.

The event marks an entire year since the launch of UCLA First Thursdays, which has drawn more than 35,000 people to monthly nighttime themed immersive experiences on Broxton Avenue and afternoon UCLA resource fairs at the Westwood Village Farmers Market.

UCLA First Thursdays aims to forge connections between the campus and its neighbors and to support the continued revitalization of Westwood Village after the long pandemic.

Thursday, March 2

Noon to 4 p.m.: In honor of American Red Cross Month, learn CPR from UCLA students at the Westwood Village Farmers Market

7 to 10 p.m.: Tailgate party with food, games and a livestream of the No. 4–ranked UCLA men’s basketball (v. Arizona State), live appearances by NCAA champion UCLA women’s soccer team players

Stadium-style entrance and lights

Appearances by NCAA champion women’s soccer team players

Wheelchair basketball for all

Soccer “target practice” on green artificial turf

Cheerleading stunts

Trampoline flip training

DJ music

Hot dogs, popcorn and UCLA men’s basketball livestream

Food and T-shirt giveaways

Images, graphics, videos, fact sheet

Broxton Avenue in Westwood Village, Los Angeles (map)

Journalists should contact Elizabeth Kivowitz at 310-466-8769 or ekivowitz@stratcomm.ucla.edu for details. Most regular-sized vehicles can park in UCLA Lot 36 on Kinross Avenue between Gayley and Veteran avenues.

The UCLA First Thursdays series, which began in March 2022, aims to forge connections between the UCLA campus and its neighbors and to support the continued revitalization of Westwood Village. More than 35,000 attendees have experienced UCLA First Thursdays in the last year.

Monthly events on Broxton Avenue involve daytime activities at the weekly Westwood Village Farmers Market and evening block parties with immersive activities, art, music, dance and food. First Thursdays are put on by UCLA Strategic Communications, in partnership with the Westwood Village Improvement Association.

Past daytime activities at the farmers market have included mentorship cafés, mindful awareness instruction, financial literacy coaching and live poetry. Evening themed block parties have featured space exploration, student art exhibitions, immersive experiences, live musical performances, cooking demonstrations and competitions, DJ music, dance lessons, and food giveaways, among other highlights.

The events are all free and open to the public.