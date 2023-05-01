MEDIA CONTACT

On Thursday, May 4, from 7 to 10 p.m. on Broxton Avenue, the Westwood Village community will have front-row seats for a diverse set of music and dance performances from past and upcoming UCLA Spring Sing concerts. The performances are part of “Joy Fest,” the May edition of First Thursdays (#UCLAfirstthursdays), the monthly series connecting the campus with the Westwood community. The annual Spring Sing concert is one of UCLA’s most celebrated traditions, dating back to 1945, and the 2023 edition takes place May 19.

This month’s event will feature Taiko drummers, mariachi, contemporary dance and DJs, as well as food and T-shirt giveaways.

There will also be games and hands-on fun for community members of all ages.

WHEN

Thursday, May 4

Noon to 4 p.m.: Stop by the weekly Westwood Village Farmers Market to get free tickets to UCLA TEDx talks and the upcoming Spring Sing annual concert. Celebrate spring with a free blossom kit to take home.

7 to 10 p.m.: Spring Sing and other performances including folk music, mariachi, contemporary dance, Taiko drumming, brass bands and more

VISUALS

Taiko drummers

Mariachi de Uclatlán

Contemporary dance performances

Brass band

Folk music groups

Light-up swings and air hockey

Stilt walkers

Instagrammable photo moments

DJ music and dancing

MEDIA KIT

Images, graphics, videos and fact sheet

WHERE

Broxton Avenue in Westwood Village, Los Angeles (map)

PARKING

Journalists should contact Elizabeth Kivowitz at 310-466-8769 or ekivowitz@stratcomm.ucla.edu for details. Most regular-sized vehicles can park in UCLA Lot 36 on Kinross Avenue between Gayley and Veteran avenues.

BACKGROUND

The UCLA First Thursdays series, which began in March 2022, aims to forge connections between the UCLA campus and its neighbors and to support the continued revitalization of Westwood Village. More than 35,000 people experienced UCLA First Thursdays in the last year.

Monthly events on Broxton Avenue involve daytime activities at the weekly Westwood Village Farmers Market and evening block parties with immersive activities, art, music, dance and food. First Thursdays are put on by UCLA Strategic Communications, in partnership with the Westwood Village Improvement Association.

Past daytime activities at the farmers market have included mentorship cafés, mindful awareness instruction, financial literacy coaching and live poetry. Evening themed block parties have featured space exploration, student art exhibitions, immersive experiences, live musical performances, cooking demonstrations and competitions, DJ music, dance lessons and food giveaways, among other highlights.

The events are all free and open to the public.