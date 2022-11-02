UCLA’s first Friendsgiving will take place in Westwood Village this Thursday, Nov. 3, replete with turkey and apple crisp teaching kitchen demos, cooking challenges and even blind taste tests for students and community members.

The evening will be hosted by Evan Kleiman of KCRW’s “Good Food” and include celebrity and UCLA dining chefs as well as the UCLA teaching kitchen lead instructor.

The teaching kitchens recently expanded to two locations — one in the middle of campus and one in a new residence hall in Westwood Village. In these interactive spaces, students can learn healthy cooking on a budget.

The First Thursdays series aims to forge connections between the UCLA campus and its neighbors, and to support the continued revitalization of Westwood Village. The series is a partnership with the nonprofit Westwood Village Improvement Association.

WHEN

Thursday, Nov. 3

Noon to 4 p.m.: Weekly Farmers Market to include letter writing to armed forces personnel through UCLA’s Veteran Resource Center and Winter Wishlist holiday donation opportunity through UCLA Volunteer Center/Casa Milagrosa partnership

7 to 10 p.m.: Friendsgiving block party featuring cooking demos on UCLA teaching kitchen stage, student photo exhibit, giveaways, music and photo ops

VISUALS

Live cooking demos hosted by Evan Kleiman, host of KCRW’s “Good Food,” celebrity chef Curtis Aikens, Chefwear business owner Rochelle Huppin and Julia Rhoton, lead instructor of the UCLA teaching kitchen

Student cooking challenges with UCLA Dining chef Al Ferrone and judges

Student community Friendsgiving tables

Blind taste test games and prizes

Thousands of UCLA students and community members

WHERE

Broxton Avenue in Westwood Village, Los Angeles 90024 (map)

PARKING

Journalists should call or email the media contact for details.

Most regular-sized vehicles can park in UCLA Lot 36 on Kinross Avenue between Gayley Avenue and Veteran Avenue.

MEDIA CONTACT