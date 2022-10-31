UCLA’s Latino Policy & Politics Institute and the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center will launch the Latina Futures, 2050 Lab and announce new funding for the Hollywood Diversity Report alongside members of the California Latino Legislative Caucus.

Latina Futures, 2050 Lab is supported by a $15 million investment from the state budget. It is a wide-ranging project to support research, collect and analyze data, and provide insights on the experiences of Latinas across the country and the policies that affect their lives. The Hollywood Diversity Report is supported in the state budget with a new $1.5 million investment.

UCLA recently formed the Entertainment and Media Research Initiative, under the auspices of the UCLA Institute for Research on Labor and Employment, which will expand UCLA’s study of the entertainment industry to explore equity and access issues affecting industry workers with other underrepresented identities such as disability status, sexual orientation and religion.

The UCLA Latino Politics & Policy Institute is a leading research and advocacy group that helps policymakers understand the diverse and growing Latino electorate in the United States. The Chicano Studies Research Center holds the largest archive of its kind in the country of materials related to artists, activists and public figures. The center publishes important works by and about Chicano, Latino and Hispanic cultures and figures and is focused on youth empowerment and civic and community engagement projects. The Hollywood Diversity Report has been tracking the racial and gender makeup of key jobs in the film and television industry for nearly a decade, helping to inspire progress for people of color and women.

Senator María Elena Durazo, Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes, and Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo will participate in a brief ceremony and remarks alongside Sonja Diaz, director of the Latino Policy & Politics Institute, Veronica Terriquez, director of the Chicano Studies Research Center and Ana-Christina Ramón, director of the Entertainment Media Research Initiative.

Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. PDT.

Wescom Student Terrace, Ackerman Student Union

308 Westwood Plaza

Los Angeles, California 90024

