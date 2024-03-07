On Thursday, March 7, thousands of fans and community members will flock to UCLA First Thursdays’ massive watch party in Westwood Village.

In addition to a giant livestream of the UCLA men’s basketball home game against the fifth–ranked University of Arizona, the “Game On!”–themed event will include an esports gaming truck featuring NBA 2K and Super Smash Bros., wheelchair basketball for all abilities, food trucks, face painting, UCLA trivia games, candy and T-shirt giveaways and more.

There will also be a postcard-writing station where festival-goers can use the recently issued John Wooden Forever postage stamp to send a postcard designed by UCLA Strategic Communications.

The event marks two years since the launch of UCLA First Thursdays, which has drawn more than 45,000 people to monthly nighttime–themed immersive experiences on Broxton Avenue and afternoon UCLA resource fairs at the Westwood Village Farmers Market.

UCLA First Thursdays forges connections between the campus and its neighbors and supports the continued revitalization of Westwood Village after the long pandemic. UCLA First Thursdays are free and open to the public.

WHEN

Thursday, March 7

American Red Cross volunteers will be on hand at the Westwood Village Farmers Market for CPR and disaster preparedness training. 7 to 10 p.m.: Tailgate party with food, esports, wheelchair basketball, games and a livestream of the UCLA men’s basketball team (versus the University of Arizona).

VISUALS

Giant projection of UCLA’s home game against the University of Arizona

Stadium-style entrance and lights, UCLA pennants

Wheelchair basketball for all

Esports gaming truck

Cheerleading stunts

Trampoline flip training

Food and ice cream trucks

Candy and T-shirt giveaways

MEDIA KIT

Images and b-roll

WHERE

Broxton Avenue in Westwood Village, Los Angeles (map)

PARKING

Most regular-sized vehicles can park in UCLA Lot 36 on Kinross Avenue between Gayley and Veteran avenues. Journalists should contact Elizabeth Kivowitz at 310-466-8769 or ekivowitz@stratcomm.ucla.edu or Ron Mackovich-Rodriguez at 310-340-3911 or rmackovich@stratcomm.ucla.edu) for larger media vehicles.