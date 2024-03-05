More than 30 policymakers, researchers and community leaders to address voter engagement, higher education, homelessness and more

In an important election year, the Asian American & Pacific Islander Policy Summit convenes leaders from across Los Angeles and California to bridge the gaps between public policy, research and the community in a state that 6 million AAPIs call home. “Moving from Collective Knowledge to Action” addresses higher education, ethnic studies, AAPI hidden homelessness, civic engagement and voter participation, and other timely topics through in-depth conversations and encourages collaboration across sectors.

Panel sessions will offer a dynamic platform for dialogue, collaboration and strategic planning, aligning with the summit’s broader goal of transforming communities through collective knowledge, action and care.

The one-day event, presented by the UCLA Asian American Studies Center, California AAPI Legislative Caucus and California Commission on Asian & Pacific Islander American Affairs, builds upon the 2023 Summit, which focused on reimagining California by developing solutions that establish more equitable institutions, policies and systems.

For more information, visit the policy summit website.

WHEN

8 a.m.–6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8

WHERE

UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center

425 Westwood Plaza

Los Angeles, CA 90095

WHO

California Attorney General Rob Bonta will deliver the lunch keynote address.

Other speakers include:

Vice chair of the AAPI Legislative Caucus/California Assemblymember Mike Fong

California Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi

California Assemblymember Phil Ting

Karen Umemoto , director and professor, UCLA Asian American Studies Center

, director and professor, UCLA Asian American Studies Center Khydeeja Alam , executive director, California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs

, executive director, California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs Serena Kirk , commissioner and chair, California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs

, commissioner and chair, California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs Kirin Amiling Macapugay, commissioner, California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs

Additional speakers and bios can be found on the summit website.

MEDIA CONTACT | PARKING

Melany De La Cruz-Viesca, deputy director of the UCLA Asian American Studies | melanyd@ucla.edu| 310-825-2974

Barbra Ramos, UCLA Media Relations | bramos@aasc.ucla.edu | 310-844-3582

For parking, members of the media should email Melany De La Cruz-Viesca, at melanyd@ucla.edu.