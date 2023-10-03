MEDIA CONTACT

Elizabeth Kivowitz | 310-466-8769 | ekivowitz@stratcomm.ucla.edu

On Thursday, Oct. 5, from 7 to 10 p.m. in Westwood Village, come sample tasty fare from L.A.’s diverse food scene at Night Market — and support the Westside Food Bank with a donation.

Night Market, the “first” UCLA First Thursdays of the academic year, kicks off a new season of the monthly block party. The series was launched more than a year ago to create joy and forge connections between the campus and Westwood, after the COVID-19 pandemic caused many businesses to shut their doors and students had to attend classes remotely.

The events also offer valuable campus resources and opportunities to support communities in need. More than 35,000 people have experienced UCLA First Thursdays over the last year and a half.

Past daytime activities at the Westwood farmers market have included mentorship cafés, mindful awareness instruction, financial literacy coaching and live poetry. In the evening, themed block parties have featured space exploration, student art exhibitions, immersive experiences, live musical performances, cooking demonstrations and competitions as well as DJ music, dance lessons and food giveaways.

The upcoming season will include events beyond Westwood Village — onto the UCLA campus and into downtown Los Angeles. Each monthly event will offer a wide array of activities, art, music, dance and food, which UCLA First Thursdays has become known for — and continue to provide access to UCLA community resources.

The events are all free and open to the public.

WHEN

Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023

Noon to 4 p.m.: UCLA’s Blood and Platelet Center will register volunteers for future donations.

7 to 10 p.m.: Night Market features food from around the world, a hot sauce tasting contest, body art, photo moments, interactive games and artmaking activities. Author, restaurateur and UCLA alumna Evan Kleiman of KCRW’s “Good Food” radio show will host evening activities. Westside Food Bank will have a booth set up to register new donations and volunteers.

VISUALS

Food vendors and happy customers

Body art painting

Art project activities

Attendees playing games like Jenga Giant and cornhole

Hot sauce tasting contest

Westside Food Bank booth with volunteers

MEDIA KIT

Images, graphics, b-roll, video

WHERE

Broxton Avenue in Westwood Village, Los Angeles (map)

PARKING

Journalists should contact Elizabeth Kivowitz at 310-466-8769 or ekivowitz@stratcomm.ucla.edu for details. Most regular-sized vehicles can park in UCLA Lot 36 on Kinross Avenue between Gayley and Veteran avenues.