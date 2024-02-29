A “big deal snowstorm” could mean heavy snow in California’s Sierra mountains, says UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain. He discussed the multiday storm, anticipated Thursday, Feb. 29, in his YouTube “Office Hours” on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. PT.

After warm rains brought floods but left California’s snow levels below average, this weekend’s much colder storm brings the potential for multiple feet of snow, creating a kind of “snow whiplash,” Swain says. Get this and other climate context by joining the checking out the recording.

YouTube ‘Office Hours’ with Daniel Swain:

Thursday, Feb. 29

10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET