UCLA’s annual volunteer day expands this year as Serve LA 2022, uniting more than 2,000 Bruins and Trojans in more than 60 volunteer projects across Los Angeles and around the world. Media are invited to the largest volunteer project, where hundreds of volunteers will honor veterans by helping clean headstones at the Los Angeles National Cemetery.

UCLA’s service to the community includes neighborhood and K-12 beautification projects, serving food at shelters, giving blood, packing materials for science lessons at low-income schools, and dozens more projects to help the unhoused, the food insecure, the environment and animals.

Both universities’ volunteer centers will host L.A.-based projects for new and returning students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members, with alumni networks leading projects from the Conejo Valley to Vietnam. Together, the UCLA and University of Southern California volunteer centers have contributed more than 644,000 service hours to the community.

WHAT:

Serve LA 2022, a joint UCLA/USC volunteer project: volunteer.ucla.edu/serveLA

Media are invited to Los Angeles National Cemetery for the largest of 62 projects. Hundreds of volunteers will honor veterans by cleaning headstones.

UCLA and USC invite the community to join (video)

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

Speeches at 9 a.m., volunteer project beginning at 9:30 a.m.

WHO:

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block

Temoc Meza, director of the Los Angeles National Cemetery

UCLA pre-med student and Army veteran Oren Morgan, a transfer student in pre-med who chose UCLA in part to be near the VA to remember his roots.

WHERE:

Los Angeles National Cemetery: 950 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, 90049

PARKING:

Limited parking in administrative lot at entrance of cemetery. Overflow parking at Jackie Robinson Stadium: 100 Constitution Ave., Los Angeles, 90095

CONTACT: