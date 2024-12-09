On Thursday, Dec. 12, students, UCLA leadership, elected officials and community leaders will come together to celebrate the long-term partnerships between the university and Downtown Magnets High School. The event will put a spotlight on the Early Academic Outreach Program and the Riordan Programs, which help build college readiness and provide business and leadership opportunities for students from underserved communities.

These initiatives are an example of UCLA’s community partnerships, which include more than 350 programs and 1,250 partners across greater Los Angeles. A new banner will be unveiled at the school during the event to recognize the collaborative efforts of the nation’s No. 1-ranked public university and community partners that enhance the lives of Angelenos.

The Early Academic Outreach Program is an academic preparation program established in 1976 by the University of California to expand postsecondary education opportunities for California's educationally disadvantaged students. UCLA EAOP works with students to help them become competitively eligible applicants for college admission, going beyond minimum eligibility.

The Riordan Programs provide leadership and management training to diverse individuals all over the country. The Scholars Program, College-to-Career Program and MBA Fellows Program develop tomorrow's leaders by providing a transformational experience through the use of mentors, educational workshops and community service.

WHEN

Thursday, Dec. 12, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

SPEAKERS

UCLA Interim Chancellor Darnell Hunt

California state Assemblymember Mark Gonzalez , 54th District

, 54th District Sean Teer , principal, Downtown Magnets High School

, principal, Downtown Magnets High School Gary Clark , associate vice chancellor, enrollment management, UCLA

, associate vice chancellor, enrollment management, UCLA Lynda McGee , college counselor, Downtown Magnets High School

, college counselor, Downtown Magnets High School Justyn Patterson , director, Early Academic Outreach Program, UCLA

, director, Early Academic Outreach Program, UCLA Roxanne Mendez , executive director, The Riordan Programs, UCLA Anderson School of Management

, executive director, The Riordan Programs, UCLA Anderson School of Management Downtown Magnets High School staff and students

VISUALS

Unveiling of UCLA community partnership banner

Downtown Magnets High School mascot

Remarks by students, UCLA leadership and program directors

WHERE

Downtown Magnets High School, library

1200 Colton Street

Los Angeles, CA 90026