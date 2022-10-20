Though President Biden’s name won’t be on ballot, the midterms will in many ways be considered a referendum on his presidency. UCLA professors weigh in on some of the nation’s most pressing issues.

Political parties and the ‘rules of the game’

Lynn Vavreck

Vavreck is a professor of politics and public policy and co-author, with Chris Tausanovitch, of “The Bitter End: The 2020 Presidential Campaign and the Challenge to American Democracy.” The book’s observations and insights are drawn from data collected as part of Nationscape, a national political survey conducted by the authors.

“It is almost just as important who loses on election night, as that will determine whether democracy thrives or takes another step closer to crumbling. Because of the balance between the parties, victory is always within reach for each side. That balance also means that when one party loses, instead of going back to the drawing board, it instead tries to change the rules of the game to advantage its side.”

Immigration and trade

Raúl Hinojosa-Ojeda

Hinojosa-Ojeda is an associate professor in the UCLA Department of Chicana/o and Central American Studies and the author of “The Trump Paradox: Migration, Trade, and Racial Politics in U.S.–Mexico Integration.” He researches the impacts of trade, investment and migration in the U.S., Mexico, Latin American and the Pacific Rim.

“Donald Trump presented immigration and trade as the cause of the diminished prospects of white working-class voters, the core of his political base. Our research, however, demonstrates that white voting for Trump was unrelated to immigration levels and, paradoxically, strongest in counties with low levels of trade. Although widely accepted as truth, the research shows that virtually no aspects of Trump’s simple narrative have any basis in actual reality.”

Global energy crisis

William Boyd

Boyd is an environmental law professor at UCLA School of Law and the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. He is also faculty co-director of the law school’s Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment.

“It’s going to be a rough winter in Europe, and a rough winter for much of the U.S. There will be real issues with cooking and heating related to energy security, poverty and equity.”

The Supreme Court effect

Gary Orfield

Orfield, a professor of education, law, political science and urban planning, co-directs the Civil Rights Project/Proyecto Derechos Civiles at UCLA.

“Basic rights for women and people of color are under threat in the most conservative Supreme Court in almost a century, and the damage can only be corrected by a Congress writing new laws securing those rights. If the GOP wins either house, those laws and the domestic program of the Biden administration will come to a grinding stop. Voting rights, access to college for students of color and women’s freedom will shrink back to what they were several generations ago.”

The voting power of Latinos

Sonja Diaz

Diaz, a practicing civil rights attorney and policy advisor, is the founding director of the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute, a think tank focused on domestic policy challenges facing Latinos and other communities of color.

“Cycle after cycle, Latino voters have moved beyond the narrative of ‘the sleeping giant.’ This cycle, Latinos will again be critical voices in the electoral outcomes in important contests like congressional races in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley and California’s Central Valley, statewide contests in Georgia, and the mayoral race in Los Angeles.”

Diversity and democracy

Gaspar Rivera-Salgado

Rivera-Salgado is a project director at the UCLA Labor Center, director of the UCLA Center for Mexican Studies and a labor studies lecturer at the UCLA Institute for Research on Labor and Employment.

“Democracy will only work if everyone feels like a full stakeholder in the process. Election coverage should include more voices of working-class voters during the midterm elections to help the public understand what issues motivate their political participation and what discourages them from voting.”

Efrén Pérez

Pérez is a professor of political science and psychology who directs the Race, Ethnicity, Politics, and Society experimental lab at UCLA. He is the author of “Diversity’s Child: People of Color and the Politics of Identity.”

“Racial diversity has implications for politics beyond whether racism plays a role or not in elections. An accurate portrait of American political behavior this election season demands a fine-tooth assessment of all major racial and ethnic groups in the U.S.”

Election deniers and the impact of midterms on 2024

Richard Hasen

Hasen is a law professor who heads the Safeguarding Democracy Project and is the founder of the Election Law Blog. His most recent book is “Cheap Speech: How Disinformation Poisons Our Politics — and How to Cure It.”

