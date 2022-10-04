UCLA’s First Thursdays series returns to Westwood Village Thursday, Oct. 6, with a farmers market during the day followed by a nighttime block party filled with music and entertainment, breakdancing and magic.

In the spirit of Halloween, the UCLA Blood & Platelet Center will facilitate blood donation and representatives from the National Marrow Donor Program will be screening for matches to help save people from life-threatening blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma.

The First Thursdays series, which began in March, aims to forge connections between the UCLA campus and its neighbors, and to support the continued revitalization of Westwood Village. The series is a partnership with the nonprofit Westwood Village Improvement Association.

WHEN

Thursday, Oct. 6

12 to 5 p.m.: Farmers market, with UCLA Blood & Platelet Center and National Marrow Donor Program booths

7 to 10 p.m.: Westwood Village Spooktacular block party featuring DJ and dance floor, live performances, face painters, selfie stations, food trucks, giveaways and pumpkins decorated by UCLA art students.

WHERE

Broxton Avenue in Westwood Village, Los Angeles (map)

PARKING

Journalists should call or email the media contact for details. Most regular-sized vehicles can park in UCLA Lot 36 on Kinross Avenue between Gayley and Veteran avenues.

MEDIA CONTACT