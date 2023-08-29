UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance unveils the UCLA Nimoy Theater, Los Angeles’ newest performing arts venue, with an exclusive preview and ribbon-cutting ceremony for credentialed media, followed by a community open house with performances in the refurbished and reimagined movie house formerly known as the Crest Theatre. Grammy-winning jazz singer Luciana Souza will perform during the preview; Los Angeles’ own Las Cafeteras will perform during the community open house.

UCLA’s 2018 purchase of the historic landmarked theater, which is named in honor of artist, actor, director and philanthropist Leonard Nimoy, was made possible by a major gift from his widow, actor, writer and director Susan Bay Nimoy. Renovated and transformed into a flexible 299-seat performing arts space, this versatile and intimately scaled venue will immerse audiences in a profoundly engaging experience of live performance while providing contemporary performing artists from Los Angeles and around the world expanded opportunities to develop and present new work. It is a true home for artists representing a diversity of voices, viewpoints, ideas and creative expressions in music, dance, theater, literary arts, digital media arts and collaborative disciplines.

With a lineup of more than 50 performances for the inaugural season and tickets under $40, the new venue welcomes all and ensures broad access for Los Angeles performing arts enthusiasts. Just a short walk from the Hammer Museum, the Nimoy is an important addition to UCLA’s rich spectrum of arts offerings and cultural venues across the city, which include the recently transformed Hammer and the Fowler Museum.

The opening of the Nimoy restores a valuable cultural asset and boosts UCLA’s efforts toward revitalization of the Westwood neighborhood, transforming a dormant, landmarked building into a community gathering place.

WHEN

Sunday, Sept. 17

1:30 p.m.

Media check-in, house opens

2 p.m.

Remarks, ribbon cutting and performance by singer Luciana Souza

3:30–6 p.m.

Community open house and performance by Las Cafeteras band



SPEAKERS | PERFORMERS

Speakers at the ribbon-cutting ceremony:

Darnell Hunt , UCLA executive vice chancellor and provost

Susan Bay Nimoy , actor, writer and director

Edgar Miramontes, director of CAP UCLA

Performers:

Luciana Souza, Grammy-winning jazz singer

Las Cafeteras, six-piece band from East Los Angeles known for their vibrant shows fusing traditional Mexican music with modern influences



WHERE

1262 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90024 (map)



VISUALS

First performances on Los Angeles’ newest stage

DJ, food trucks and art-making activities just outside the venue

Restored murals on theater’s interior walls featuring stylized cityscapes of 1930s Los Angeles, originally designed by Joseph Musil

New marquee and restored external and internal features of building



PARKING

Parking information to be provided upon RSVP.



MEDIA CONTACTS

For media credentials and other inquiries, contact:

Lisa Bellamore | Crescent Communications | 323-500-3071 | lbellamore@gmail.com

Anne Marie Burke | 310-866-0073 | aburke@arts.ucla.edu