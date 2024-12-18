The UCLA Office of Media Relations and most other units across campus will be closed or will operate with significantly reduced hours during the campus’s annual winter break, which runs from Saturday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Jan. 1, 2025. Normal campus operations will resume on Thursday, Jan. 2.

To reduce operating costs and allow most employees to take a break, all administrative, business and finance operations and support services in the administrative vice chancellor and vice chancellor/chief financial officer organizations will be closed during this time, with some exceptions.

Members of the news media seeking assistance on urgent matters during this period can reach an on-call media relations representative by calling 310-825-2585 or by emailing media@stratcomm.ucla.edu.

Below are several reminders as campus prepares for the winter closure:



Police and emergency response

The University of California Police Department and other incident responders will maintain emergency response capabilities during the closure. Campus police will provide 24-hour patrols, take police reports and provide EMS responses. Safe-travel escorts will be available from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. nightly.



Fire response and emergency medical services

The campus fire department will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 23, 26, 27 and 30. At other times, any fires, accidents, spills or other emergencies should be reported immediately to 911. Serious injuries to employees should be reported to the UCLA Office of Environment, Health and Safety hotline at 310-825-9797. Researchers on campus are cautioned not to work alone on projects involving hazardous materials.



UCLA Health

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center will remain open, and other health system facilities will continue to operate during the break.



Buildings and facilities

Most campus buildings will be closed. Heating, ventilation and air conditioning will be reduced in those that are primarily unoccupied and turned off in unoccupied buildings, but will remain on in facilities housing research and other projects that require them. UCLA Facilities Management will provide services for buildings remaining open and will be available continuously through their trouble call center, reachable at 310-825-9236, or through their service request portal.



Campus parking

Campus parking pay stations will be operating normally throughout the break, and the Bruin ePermit System will remain operational. Parking at UCLA Medical Plaza and the UCLA Jules Stein Eye Institute will operate normally.

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center parking will provide limited valet service Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Westwood portico. After 5 p.m., and all-day Saturday and Sunday, the portico will transition to self-parking. The parking cashiering lobby will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and emergency department valet services will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All other lots and structures will be open to permit holders, except the UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center lot, which will only serve permit holders for that specific area.



Central Ticket Office

The office will be closed from Dec. 20 through Jan. 1. On event days, the venue box office windows will open 60 minutes prior to the beginning of the event.



UCLA Store

The store in Ackerman Union will be closed Dec. 21–Jan.1.



Museums

The Hammer Museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the exception of Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The museum will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, and at 5 p.m. on Dec. 27. The Fowler Museum will be open Dec. 26 through Dec. 29 from noon to 5 p.m.