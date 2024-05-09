Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Darnell Hunt and Vice Provost for International Studies and Global Engagement Cindy Fan shared the following statement regarding UCLA's global engagement.

UCLA is a state university with an international orientation. It is a place that prides itself on preparing students to thrive in a globalized world, and whose scholars conduct research on issues of all kinds across the entire globe. In fact, we are doubling down on this idea; a central goal of UCLA’s 2023–28 Strategic Plan is expanding our reach as a global university.

UCLA’s area studies centers, study abroad programs, academic exchanges and research collaborations with academic institutions around the world are essential elements of our global engagement. Boycotting or banning these valuable activities deprives students of the chance to deepen their understanding of other countries and penalizes scholars who conduct research on countries and regions overseas. More broadly, academic boycotts threaten academic freedom. We reaffirm UC’s opposition to academic boycotts.

We would like to specifically state our firm support for the UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies, established in 2010 and one of a number of area studies centers within UCLA’s International Institute.

The Nazarian Center’s mission is to promote the study of modern Israel, and to that end, it sponsors courses about Israel for UCLA students; generates and disseminates research in the field of Israel studies; hosts visiting scholars; and organizes frequent public programs, including events with Israelis and Palestinians. The center provides a space on UCLA’s campus for all students — whatever their politics or backgrounds — to learn about Israel and its people, history, policies and actions. Importantly, it also provides a space to critically examine those policies and actions and the impact that they have.

In an increasingly interconnected world, it is essential that the UCLA community has the opportunity to study other nations, peoples and cultures. Our area studies centers and our many academic exchanges are crucial to this goal.

Darnell Hunt

Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost

Cindy Fan

Vice Provost for International Studies and Global Engagement



