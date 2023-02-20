UCLA issued the following message regarding the Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 attacks on two Jewish men in West Los Angeles.

Our campus is deeply saddened by the antisemitic attacks on two Jewish men in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and Thursday, Feb. 16. While we are grateful that the men have survived, we know that the shootings, which occurred as the men left religious services, have a profound effect on our community and beyond.

We reiterate our position that acts of bigotry and violence have no place in our community. All of us are entitled to dignity, respect and safety, and no person should fear violence or mistreatment on the basis of their faith, ethnicity, national origin or race.

UCLA has services available to all students, staff and faculty who may need help processing these events. Students can receive counseling services through UCLA Counseling and Psychological Services, and the RISE Center holds spaces for reflection and healing. Employees can reach out to UCLA’s Staff and Faculty Counseling Center.