UCLA issued a statement in response to an appalling and hateful display at a UC Board of Regents meeting.

We are appalled, offended and deeply frustrated by the ugly antisemitic caricature that was displayed as part of a protest targeting a University of California Board of Regents meeting on our campus in mid-March. The protest ended on March 21 and the display has been removed. Hateful and racist depictions like this are a complete affront to UCLA’s Principles of Community and True Bruin Values, and to the diverse, inclusive academic community we aim to cultivate.

It is absolutely critical that Jewish members of our community — as well as those of all backgrounds and faiths — are treated with respect and dignity. We remain committed to doing all we can to support the safety and protect the rights of everyone on our campus.