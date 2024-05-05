Chancellor Gene Block sent the following message to the campus community.

Dear Bruin Community:

Protecting the safety of our community underpins everything we do at UCLA. Our students, faculty and staff can only learn, work and thrive in an environment where they feel secure.

In the past week, our campus has been shaken by events that have disturbed this sense of safety and strained trust within our community. In light of this, both UCLA and the UC Office of the President have committed to a thorough investigation of our security processes. But one thing is already clear: To best protect our community moving forward, urgent changes are needed in how we administer safety operations.

I am therefore taking several actions to significantly alter our campus safety structure. These decisions were not made lightly — but my leadership team and I feel that decisive change is needed to help maintain a safe campus environment.

Effective immediately, I am moving oversight and management of UCLA PD and the Office of Emergency Management from the Office of the Administrative Vice Chancellor to a newly created Office of Campus Safety, whose leader reports directly to me. It is clear that UCLA needs a unit and leader whose sole responsibility is campus safety to guide us through tense times. This organizational structure, which elevates our safety and emergency management operations, has proven to be an effective one at other major universities across the country.

Leading the Office of Campus Safety as its inaugural associate vice chancellor is Rick Braziel, who brings to the position more than 30 years of public safety service, including five years as chief of police for the City of Sacramento. Braziel has also served as an instructor in community policing and has led reviews of law enforcement agencies and police responses.

Additionally, I have created a formal advisory group with expert leaders who will partner with AVC Braziel. Members of this advisory group include UC Davis Chief of Police and Coordinator of the Council of UC Chiefs of Police Joe Farrow, Distinguished Professor of Psychology and Professor of Health Policy and Management Vickie Mays and UC Office of the President Systemwide Director of Community Safety Jody Stiger. I am confident that AVC Braziel, in partnership with this advisory group, will provide effective new leadership of our safety and emergency management operations.

The well-being of our students, faculty and staff is paramount. These actions are essential for creating a secure environment where everyone at UCLA can confidently pursue their studies and careers.

Sincerely,

Gene D. Block

Chancellor



