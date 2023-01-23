Chancellor Gene Block sent a message on Jan. 23 about the shooting that claimed the lives of 10 people in the Los Angeles suburb of Monterey Park.

This weekend, we joined many throughout our region and beyond in grieving the terrible mass shooting in Monterey Park that ended 10 lives on Saturday night. The death of each of these innocent people is a loss to all of us. We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those whose lives were so cruelly cut short, and we offer our hopes that those who were injured will soon recover.

It is particularly distressing that this attack happened during this year’s Lunar New Year festivities. What should have been a time of celebration, camaraderie and hope was marred by an eruption of violence.

Please know that UCLA has resources available to support any student, staff or faculty member who needs help processing this event. Counseling services are available for students through UCLA Counseling and Psychological Services, while the RISE Center offers reflection spaces and other programming. Employees can contact UCLA’s Staff and Faculty Counseling Center.

Thousands of Bruins hail from Monterey Park and nearby areas, and even more of us have friends and family from or other close ties to this part of Los Angeles. An atrocity of this magnitude will have a profound and lasting effect on both our city and our campus community. I hope that we can extend even greater compassion and care toward one another as we endeavor to heal.