In the midst of a painful period for many, it is easy for misinformation to spread. The university would like to correct several rumors:

There are a variety of events taking place this week focused on aspects of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. These events are not sponsored by UCLA, but by student groups and faculty members whose free expression rights are protected under the First Amendment of the Constitution. Allowing the use of campus facilities for such events is part of UCLA’s legal obligation under the First Amendment and does not constitute the university’s endorsement of any event, its speakers or the views they express.

There was also a rumor spreading that a professor made attendance to one of these events mandatory. This rumor is false.

Another rumor circulating was that a TA would offer extra credit to students if they attended one particular event. In fact, this extra credit was being offered if students attended any one of several campus events about the topic of political violence. Aligned with the Academic Senate’s academic policies, faculty can offer extra credit to attend campus events that are relevant to their course content. It is also important to note that in addition to informing students about this event, the TA also sent students information about an event hosted yesterday (Oct. 10) by The Promise Armenian Institute and The Promise Institute for Human Rights, as well as an upcoming event hosted by the Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies.

This is a tumultuous time and information is traveling quickly. We will continue to update this page with needed corrections as necessary.