Three UCLA emeriti professors have been selected to receive the 2019-2020 Edward A. Dickson Emeritus Professorship Award: professor emeritus Christopher Cooper, distinguished research professor Pamela Munro and Saul Winstein Distinguished Research Professor Kendall Houk.

The Dickson Emeritus Professorship Award, which is funded from a gift endowment established by the late Edward A. Dickson, regent of the University of California, honors outstanding research, scholarly work, teaching and service performed by an emeritus or emerita professor since retirement.

Cooper, professor emeritus of medicine and physiology, is one of the world’s preeminent respiratory physiologists focused on chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He founded UCLA’s Exercise Physiology Research Laboratory in 1993 and continued as its director until 2019. Since retirement, he has continued his outstanding contributions to medicine and physiology, including directing the Pulmonary Research Laboratory, establishing the Pulmonary Function Test Reading Center at UCLA and leading the SPIROMICS multicenter cohort.

Munro, distinguished research professor of linguistics is a specialist in the documentation, analysis, preservation and revitalization of indigenous languages of the Americas. Over the course of her career, she has worked on almost 40 languages, and in the eight and a half years since her retirement, Munro has continued to publish, teach and engage in community service. She has published 18 research articles, two popular article, and one popular book, and she continues to work on language dictionaries and on the development of writing systems.

Houk, Saul Winstein Distinguished Research Professor in Organic Chemistry, provides about 60 invited lectures in many countries and continues active department and university service on committees. Among his research group’s major discoveries following his retirement is the development of methods to follow reactions by molecular dynamics revealing how reactions occur. Houk continues to teach modern physical organic chemistry and ethics in chemical research.