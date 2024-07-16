Four UCLA School of Dentistry faculty members have been selected as fellows by the American College of Dentists. Dr. Ting-Ling Chang, Dr. Alireza Moshaverinia, Dr. Yusuke Hamada and Dr. Beatriz Bezerra received the honor from the organization based on demonstrated leadership, achievements and involvement in the dental profession and community.

Fellows are expected to strive for continued personal and professional improvement and make significant contributions to the field. Approximately 3.5% of all practicing dentists in the U.S. hold a fellowship from the honorary organization.

“The UCLA School of Dentistry has a rich history of representation in the American College of Dentists,” Dean and Professor Paul Krebsbach said. “I congratulate these four exceptional colleagues on becoming ACD fellows, and I expect their membership will benefit our entire School community.”

Ting-Ling Chang is a clinical professor and serves as chair of the school’s program section of prosthodontics. She is also the residency program director for maxillofacial prosthetics. Alireza Moshaverinia is an associate professor in prosthodontics and has authored more than 50 peer-reviewed research papers in areas spanning dental biomaterials, tissue engineering and stem cell biology. Yusuke Hamada is an associate clinical professor in periodontics and director of the section’s postgraduate residency program. Beatriz Bezerra is an assistant clinical professor who directs the predoctoral program in the section of periodontics.

Chang, Moshaverinia, Hamada and Bezerra will be formally conferred during the organization’s annual session, which will be held Oct. 16–17 in New Orleans.