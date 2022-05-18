The philosophy professor was recognized for his contributions to the field of semantics

David Kaplan, a professor of philosophy at the UCLA College, has been awarded the 2022 Rolf Schock Prize in Logic and Philosophy. He was recognized for his contributions to the field of semantics and for helping advance current understanding of how extra-linguistic context shapes natural language.

The Rolf Schock Prize is awarded annually to laureates in a variety of fields in the visual arts, sciences and music. Kaplan and three other laureates will share 2 million Swedish kronor, or about $53,000 each.

Kaplan is the Hans Reichenbach Professor of Scientific Philosophy at the UCLA Department of Philosophy. He has been a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences since 1983 and a corresponding fellow of the British Academy since 2007.

