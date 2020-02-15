The presidential primary season is now well underway, and the Hammer Museum at UCLA will be providing the public with several opportunities to engage with politics and current events. Things began with a panel discussion about political advertising on Feb. 13, and continue with an event that combines climate justice, art and a dance party on Feb. 16. Additional events range will from a Constitution Happy Hour on Feb. 20 to an election watch party on Super Tuesday, March 3.

The full list of events includes:

Feb 16: Panic Party. This event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. and combine climate justice, art, advocacy and action. Join Hammer for a dance party toward a greener future! Featuring Cumbiatón DJs, artist activations, and tips and solutions to fight the climate crisis.

Feb. 20: Constitution Happy Hour. Beginning at 6 p.m., there will be guided, topical conversations about the U.S. Constitution and its role in our democracy — with drinks! Reflect inquire, and build your knowledge of the U.S. government.

Feb 23: Actress and activist Jane Fonda will be joined by journalist Laura Flanders and community organizer Janet Valenzuela to discuss the future of environmental justice. Talk begins at 4 p.m.

Feb 26: Election Meltdown. Starting at 7:30 p.m. UC Irvine law professor Richard L. Hasen and Kristen Clarke, executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, discuss what it will take to restore trust in U.S. elections.

March 3: Super Tuesday Bash 2020. Watch the Super Tuesday election results roll in at the museum beginning at 5:30 p.m. And raise a glass to democracy alongside fellow political junkies of all stripes!

All of these events are free and open to the public.

The Hammer museum will also serve as an official Vote Center for the presidential primary elections, and for the Congressional District 25 primary election between Saturday, Feb 29 and Tuesday, Mar 3. And, new as of this year, L.A. County residents can vote at any Vote Center in the county.

For a full list of programs and events at the Hammer, check out the Hammer Museum website.