“Whether you love hip hop or not, the vast majority of us grew up with hip hop music as a big part of the soundtrack of your lives,” said UCLA Professor Adam Bradley, co-curator of “Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit” at the Grammy Museum.

“Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit” at the Grammy Museum, which opens Oct. 7 and runs through Sept. 4, 2024, celebrates the genre’s 50th anniversary. It is co-curated by Adam Bradley, UCLA professor of English and African American studies and founding director of the Laboratory for Race and Popular Culture (RAP Lab) at UCLA.

The immersive exhibit explores music, fashion, activism and more to allow visitors to make hands-on connections with the past, present and future of hip-hop culture. Artifacts on display will include the Notorious B.I.G.’s iconic red leather jacket, Chuck D’s handwritten and illustrated lyrics and more, while a “Sonic Playground” will allow visitors to try their hand at DJing, rapping and sampling.

Bradley, a bestselling author and literary scholar who co-edited “The Anthology of Rap,” explores song lyric in popular music as an innovative and influential literary form. Through the RAP Lab, he invites scholars, students and community partners to spark critical conversations about society and politics. The lab is a key player in the UCLA Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies’ campuswide Hip Hop Initiative, which aims to establish UCLA as a center of gravity for hip-hop studies on the West Coast.

“Hip hop was born in New York, but it also came of age right here in Los Angeles,” Bradley said. “It’s fitting that we’re celebrating this milestone of music and culture among the people and places that helped shape hip hop as we know it.” He shares a hip-hop playlist below.