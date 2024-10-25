Aditya Grover, assistant professor of computer science at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has received a National Science Foundation CAREER Award, which honors faculty members in the early stages of their careers. The award includes a five-year, $500,000 grant to support Grover’s research designing artificial intelligence models that can expedite the pace of scientific discovery to help address sustainability challenges in areas including climate and energy.

A key for this project: creating AI models that incorporate large but disparate datasets. Grover’s research will also explore how such generative AI applications can then help build computer simulations, forecasting techniques and experimental designs.

Grover, who leads the Machine Intelligence group at UCLA, has received four early career awards in the past two years. In March, he was named a Schmidt Sciences AI2050 Early Career Fellow. He will be eligible to receive up to $300,000 over two years for interdisciplinary research to help ensure AI systems are aligned with human values by 2050. He was also recognized in Forbes’ 2024 30 Under 30 list in science.

