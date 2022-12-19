Aditya Grover, an assistant professor of computer science at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has received a 2022 Samsung AI Researcher of the Year award. He was one of five recipients of the award, which recognizes researchers under the age of 35 in the artificial intelligence field.

Winners receive a commemorative plaque and $30,000 each for their research. Grover, whose research focuses on machine learning with limited human supervision, develops algorithms to organize and analyze big data. He is also an affiliate faculty member with the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at UCLA, where he applies his research findings to address challenges in climate science and sustainable energy.

Other honors Grover has received include the Meta Research Award, the Sony Faculty Innovation Award and the Adobe Data Science Research Award. He is the second UCLA recipient of the Samsung AI award. Cho-Jui Hsieh, an associate professor of computer science, won the award in 2020.

Read the full story about Grover’s award at the engineering school’s website.