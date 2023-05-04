The UCLA Administrative Management Group, which is dedicated to the professional growth and development of managers on campus, announced the winners of the 2023 Excellence Awards. The group aims to create a forum for better communication between academic, administrative and service managers and professionals at UCLA, become a sounding board for implementing new processes, and provide UCLA with a pool of talented professionals.

2023 Distinguished Career Award

Lisa Koerbling, executive director, UCLA Events and Transportation

Honorable Mention

Deeona Columbia, graduate students affairs manager, UCLA Electrical and Computer Engineering Department

Karen Minero, manager of training and outreach, case management services, UCLA Student Affairs

Excellence in Leadership Award

Todd LeGassick, executive director, emergency medicine, UCLA Center for Prehospital Care

Rising Star Award

Devin Serrano, superintendent, pre-K­–12 programs and schools, UCLA School of Education & Information Studies

A virtual ceremony will be held on May 12 from noon­­­­–1:30 p.m. to recognize all award nominees. See the full list of nominees on the Administrative Management Group website.