James Rosenzweig, distinguished professor of physics in the UCLA College, has been awarded the Advanced Accelerator Concepts 2022 prize for his pioneering contributions at the nexus of advanced accelerators, light sources and beam physics.

The field of advanced accelerator concepts was born at UCLA in the late 1970s from the seminal work of late physics professor John Dawson. Today, advanced accelerators rely on plasma and laser physics concepts instead of conventional radiofrequency technology to fundamentally re-invent particle accelerating machines used for science, medicine and industry.

Rosenzweig is the third UCLA professor to be awarded this honor, after Warren Mori, professor of physics and astronomy, and Chandrashekhar Joshi, distinguished professor of electrical engineering in the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering. The prize recognizes the breadth of Rosenzweig’s contributions throughout the last three decades, including fundamental results in plasma and dielectric beam-driven wakefield schemes, high brightness beam sources and free-electron lasers.

The prize, which was presented at the Advanced Accelerator Concepts meeting held in Hauppage, New York in November 2022, is awarded each year to individuals for outstanding contributions to the science and technology of advanced accelerator concepts.