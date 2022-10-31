Visit the “Particular Histories: Provenance Research in African Arts” exhibit at the Fowler Museum at UCLA to learn how perceptions of an object’s value have shifted over time. Provenance research, the investigation into the ownership of an individual work of art, traces the movement of the artwork through different cultural, economic and political contexts — and periods.

The Fowler exhibit presents five provenance case studies drawn from early 20th-century African objects that came to the museum in 1965 from the collection of Sir Henry Wellcome (1853-1936). By exploring the ownership paths, “Particular Histories” uncovers a history of European colonization and its impact on how the objects were valued and perceived.

Curated by Carlee Forbes, the collection utilizes a combination of conservation, material science, archival research and curatorial methods to analyze the objects.

The exhibit, which is free, will run through Nov. 13. The Fowler Museum is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays.