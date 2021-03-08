Ahilan Arulanantham, one of the nation’s most respected advocates for immigrants’ rights, is joining UCLA School of Law as co-faculty director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy and professor from practice.

Arulanantham is celebrated for his visionary efforts both inside and outside of the courtroom. This includes leadership in a great number of transformative lawsuits that have had a profound and positive impact on the lives of noncitizens in the United States – initiatives that have in turn inspired many lawyers to also confront and combat the immense challenges that immigrants presently face. Arulanantham has received many accolades, most notably, in 2016, a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship, commonly known as a “genius grant.”

He comes to UCLA Law from the ACLU of Southern California, where since 2004 he led immigrants’ rights and national security advocacy and litigation. He was most recently senior counsel and, previously, director of advocacy/legal director.

