Alden Young, a UCLA historian with a joint faculty appointment in the UCLA International Institute and the African American studies department, has been awarded a Berggruen Institute fellowship for the 2021–22 academic year.

Young will be part of the institute’s globalization and geopolitics program, where he will participate in a working group that will explore how the concept of the “planetary” should shape current systems of governance.

Founded in 2010, the Los Angeles–based institute seeks to develop foundational ideas and shape political, economic and social institutions for the 21st century — both for the world and for California.

Young is a political and economic historian of Africa. The author of “Transforming Sudan: Decolonization, Economic Development and State Formation” (Cambridge, 2017), his research focus spans African economic development, Sudan and the Red Sea region.