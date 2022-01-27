Dr. Amar Kishan, an associate professor of radiation oncology at UCLA Health and a member of the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, has received a $1.15 million grant from the Department of Defense.

The award will support research exploring basic science concepts in the treatment of prostate cancer: evaluating and optimizing the physics of radiation delivery and dissecting the biology of the tumoral response to radiation. While radiation treatment offers a high chance of curing prostate cancer, minimizing radiation’s impact on the urinary system has remained a challenge, and a substantial minority of men have a poor response to radiation.

“This work will address multiple important gaps in our understanding of prostate cancer and will lead to high-impact findings,” Kishan said.

