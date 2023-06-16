Ambre Marguerite Solange Bertholet, assistant professor of physiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been selected by the Pew Charitable Trusts as one of 22 early-career researchers to become a 2023 Pew Scholar in the Biomedical Sciences. She will receive four years of funding to pursue innovative studies exploring human health and medicine.

Bertholet will study how mitochondria, which produce cellular energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate, can instead be steered toward generating heat. During her Ph.D. research, she analyzed the influence of mitochondrial dynamics on neuronal maturation and functioning; as a postdoctoral trainee, she focused on the transport of ions and metabolites across the mitochondrial membranes.

“This award will provide vital support for our lab in hopes of producing novel therapies for combatting conditions associated with mitochondrial dysfunction, including obesity, diabetes, and disorders associated with aging,” Bertholet said.

