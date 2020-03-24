Adam Moore, assistant professor of geography at the UCLA College, has received the 2019 Global Book Award for Public Understanding of Geography from the American Association of Geographers for his most recent publication, “Empire’s Labor: The Global Army that Supports U.S. Wars.”

Moore’s book is about the labor required to sustain the U.S. military’s overseas operations and the experiences of people from around the world that do it. The current U.S. military is dependent on a global army of labor that comes from countries like Bosnia, the Philippines, Turkey, India, Kenya, the United Kingdom, Sierra Leone and Fiji.

The award is given for a book written or co-authored by a geographer that conveys most powerfully the nature and importance of geography to the non-academic world. According to the association’s president John Agnew, Moore’s book “is a book that geographers will be able to recommend to non-geographers with pride.”

Moore studies the political and geographical dynamics of war, militarism and peace, what he calls conflict geographies.