Amit Sahai, Symantec Term Professor of Computer Science in the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has been awarded the 2021 Simons Investigator Award for his research on secure program obfuscation.

The Simons Investigators in mathematics, physics, astrophysics and computer science programs support outstanding theoretical scientists during their most productive years, as they establish creative new research directions, provide leadership to the field and mentor junior scientists.

Sahai joined UCLA in 2004. His research interests are in security, cryptography and theoretical computer science. He is the co-inventor of attribute-based encryption, functional encryption and indistinguishability obfuscation. Sahai has published more than 150 original technical research papers at venues such as the Association for Computing Machinery’s Symposium on Theory of Computing, and he is the recipient of numerous honors, including an Okawa Research Grant Award, a Xerox Foundation Faculty Award and a Google Faculty Research Award.