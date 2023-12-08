Amit Sahai, a professor of computer science at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has been elected a 2024 fellow of the American Mathematical Society. He is one of 40 fellows selected this year for their contributions to the creation, exposition, advancement, communication and utilization of mathematics.

Sahai, the Symantec Term Professor of Computer Sciece, is vice chair of academic advancement in the computer science department. His research interests include secure program obfuscation, cryptographic proofs and secure multiparty computation — all foundational elements of computer security and cryptography.

He was awarded the 2022 Michael and Sheila Held Prize from the National Academy of Sciences and was named a 2021 Simons Investigator. Sahai is also a fellow of the International Association for Cryptologic Research; earlier this year he won a second Test of Time Award from the association for authoring a paper with lasting impact in the field of cryptography 15 years after its publication.

