Dr. Amy Rosenman, a clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology in the division of urogynecology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has received the Jack Robertson Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Urogynecologic Society.

She is the 15th recipient of the award, which honors her contributions to the profession and leadership in the society. An active member since 1990, Rosenman has led many projects to advance the field and pave the way for the next generation of urogynecologists. In 2001, she started the Pelvic Floor Disorders Research Foundation, providing seed funds for many fellows and early faculty to get their research careers off the ground.

Teaching has long been a cornerstone of Rosenman’s career. She has trained many fellows who have gone on to lead their own divisions, such as Dr. Christopher Tarnay, chief of the division of urogynecology at UCLA Health.

Rosenman was one of the core faculty who worked to create UCLA’s integrated Urogynecology and Pelvic Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship in 2019.