Dr. Amy Vandiver, assistant professor of dermatology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, received the American Federation for Aging Research 2024 Sagol Network GerOmic Award for Junior Faculty for her -omics research that focuses on mitochondrial transcripts and their potential as a metric of aging in RNA-sequencing data.

Omics is a rapidly evolving, multidisciplinary area of scientific study that encompasses genomics, epigenomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics and other -omics. It focuses on the collective characterization and quantification of pools of biological molecules that translate into the structure, function and dynamics of an organism or organisms.

The $150,000 Sagol Network GeroOmic Award is given to junior faculty committed to pursuing a career in the field of aging research and GerOmics, which focuses on biological versus chronological aging of animals and humans, comparative -omics in animals with different lifespans, and the omics of aging-related interventions and therapeutics.