The new Oxford Handbook of Queer Cinema, edited by Amy Villarejo, a professor of cinema and media studies at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, has been published by Oxford University Press. Villarejo’s co-editor, Ron Gregg, is a senior lecturer at Columbia University.

Released in November, the first-of-its-kind compilation of scholarly essays examines bodies of work that span more than a century of filmmaking, film criticism and film reception.

“We have a treasure trove of essays addressing early cinema, the silent era, the avant-garde and so on, making for a more capacious and rich sense of what might be available to viewers,” Villarejo said. “Likewise, we sought to address queer cinema globally and intersectionally.”

The handbook surveys various queer cinema forms, including narrative, documentary, experimental and genre filmmaking and also discusses archival research, ethnography, and industrial and production history.

“Ron and I learned every day from our fabulous contributors how to model rigorous scholarly work within a political community of queer scholars, and we’re awfully proud to see the book in print,” Villarejo said.