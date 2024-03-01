Anahid Nersessian, a UCLA professor of English, has been named poetry editor for Granta, the prestigious literary quarterly.

“Anahid Nersessian has a wonderfully concentrated mind for poetry,” Granta editor Thomas Meaney told The Bookseller. “Her writing about contemporary poets has been one of the most thrilling literary developments in recent years. We are delighted she is joining us as Granta’s new poetry editor.”

Nersessian says she has read Granta for years and that she admires in particular the publication’s commitment to new writers. As poetry editor, she says, she hopes to showcase both undiscovered and established voices.

“I’m interested in seeking out work that comes from all over the globe, and in introducing readers to poets they may not have encountered before as well as including some of the most important authors from the last several decades.”

Nersessian has written three books including most recently “Keats’ Odes: A Lover’s Discourse,” which was published in 2020. She also contributes regularly to the New York Review of Books.

Read more on the UCLA Humanities website.